Belly scratches and long walks just aren’t enough for some of the UK’s pampered pups - with owners shelling out an average of £1,090.32 every year on their pet pooch.

But it seems not all dogs are spoilt equally, with research from online pet care marketplace Rover.com finding that certain breeds get significantly more cash splashed on them than others.

Bespoke beds (46 per cent) and gourmet treats (45 per cent) topped the list of items Brits were shelling out on the most, while designer collars and leads (20 per cent) and ‘bark home’ technology such as pet cams (25 per cent) follow closely.

More than one-third (34 per cent) of dog owners even confessed they regularly chauffeur their dog to a puppy parlour or grooming service.

When it comes to the essentials, most think that pet insurance (34 per cent), adoption fees (34 per cent), and breed-specific healthcare and anticipated expenses (32 per cent) were the doggy costs that would leave a hole burning in their pocket.

However, the research showed that no expenses will ever be spared when it comes to pet parenthood – the love of a pet has outweighed any financial impact, with 61 per cent of Brits confirming they have not been deterred from getting an additional dog.

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist, said: “With dogs being such an integral part of the family, it is no surprise that owners want to treat their pets with nice gifts. It’s important to remember that, whilst adorable, dogs are a financial responsibility and the basic costs can tally up quickly.

"People looking to welcome a puppy into the home should ensure that they are able to afford the extra costs necessary to give a dog a happy and healthy life. Not just now, but over the lifetime of their pet.”

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that have the most spent on them on average.

1 . Dachshund There's no doubt about the most pampered breed of pup. The Dachshund has an average of £1,787.88 spent on them each year - over £280 more than any other breed.

2 . French Bulldog French Bulldog owners spend an average of £1,507.92 each year on their pets.

3 . Cockapoo Cockapoos - a crossbreed of the Poodle and Cocker Spaniel - are the third most spoilt pooch, with a £1,443.00 average spend.

4 . Cocker Spaniel Lively Cocker Spaniels tend to have aroundd £1,424.16 spent on them every year.