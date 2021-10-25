There are no shortage of supernatural stories in Scotland, from the Headless Horseman who is said to roam the lanes around the House of Dun, to the ghost of Mary, Queen of Scots, who legend says haunts Falkland Palace.
Of course, there’s very little chance of being able to spend a night in a suite at spectre-infested Edinburgh Castle, or an evening alone in St Mary’s Close, to try to spot a spook.
Luckily for wannabe ghost hunters, there are also plenty of hotels that are rumoured to have a variety of ghostly residents.
Here are 10 you can book for a memorable Halloween weekend.
1. Tulloch Castle Hotel
The Tulloch Castle Hotel offers guests a regal stay in a 12th-century-castle set in the beautiful Highlands of Scotland, five minutes from Dingwall. There are a number of spectres said to haunt its atmospheric corridor but the most famous is the Green Lady, after whom the hotel bar is named. She is seen in a long silk dress, and is said to fill those who spot her with great sorrow as they hear her whisper "why?". Investigators have seen unexplained balls of light and orbs, felt icy cold patches of air, and heard clicks, bangs and thuds.
Photo: www.booking.com
2. The Witchery by the Castle
The lavish Witchery by the Castle is an opulent hotel and award-winning restaurant in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, housed in the historic 16th century Boswell's Court. It's also located where hundreds of men and women were burned alive in the 16th and 17th centuries after being found guilty of witchcraft. The spirits of the wrongly-accused are said to make regular appearances amidst the lavish decor.
Photo: www.booking.com
3. Dalhousie Castle and Spa
Located in the Midlothian town of Bonnyrigg, the 13th century Dalhousie Castle and Spa offers every luxury you could ask for in a four star getaway. It is also said to be haunted by the Grey Lady - the unfortunately Lady Catherine, who was the mistress of a laird. She was locked up in a turret and left to die by a jealous wife and now wanders the castle in search of peace. The turret, staircase and dungeons are said to be the places you are most likely to catch a glimpse of her.
Photo: www.booking.com
4. Bankfoot Inn
Offering a cozy stay in the Perthshire countryside, the Bankfoot Inn also has a chillier side. The owners received so many reports of ghosts that they invited paranormal investigators for a stay - and they apparently confirmed the presence of supernatural entities. There are a number of different sprits, according to the hotel website: "there's been the 'old woman' and then there was the 'little girl'. Also, there's been whispering voices too in the laundry. Others have reported objects getting knocked over and of taps turning themselves on. Then, there's the other one, the one we call 'the thing', but we don't talk about it much."
Photo: www.booking.com