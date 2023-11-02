If you’re poised to get a new Springer Spaniel puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. If you’ve opted for an adorable Springer Spaniel then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Springer Spaniel.

Here are their top 10 Springer Spaniel names.

Read more

1 . Jasper Jasper tops the table when it comes to Springer Spaniel names. It's a name thought to have originated in Persia, and means 'treasurer'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Luna The most popular dog name in the UK across all breeds is also one of the top choices for Springer Spaniels. Luna is a Latin name meaning 'moon'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Max Second spot for names popular with Springer Spaniel owners goes to Max. It's short for Maximilian, a German name meaing 'greatest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales