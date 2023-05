They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the fun and loyal Staffordshire Bull Terrier?

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Staffordshire Bull Terrier – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . A British breed The Staffy originated in the Black Country of the Midlands and is a mix of Old English Bulldog and Old English Terrier. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . A literary hero Sir Percy FitzPatrick’s much-loved book Jock of the Bushveld, published in 1907, the titular hero was a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . A brave military dog A Staffy was traditionally the military mascot of the Staffordshire Regiment, which ceased to exist in 2007. In 1884 1st South Staffords were posted in Egypt with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Boxer. The dog lept from a moving train and was thought to be dead, but turned up at the regiment's new camp several days later, having walking for over 200 miles along the railway track. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Not restricted In 2018, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) campaigned to have the Staffordshire Bull Terrier added to the list of restricted dog breeds. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Kennel Club, the Dogs Trust, the Blue Cross and the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home all objected to the proposal, which was promptly rejected. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales