Staffordshire Bull Terrier Puppy Names: These are the 10 most popular dog names with owners of the loving Staffordshire Bull Terrier 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Staffordshire Bull Terrier pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Nov 2021, 09:58 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Staffordshire Bull Terrier names.

The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich.

1. Diesel

The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'.

2. Luna

Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

3. Lola

The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Rocky is the fourth most common name with Staffordshire Bull Terrier owners. It shows the enduring popularity of the Rocky films, starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular American boxer.

4. Rocky

Rocky is the fourth most common name with Staffordshire Bull Terrier owners. It shows the enduring popularity of the Rocky films, starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular American boxer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

