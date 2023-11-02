News you can trust since 1871
Popular Staffy Dog Names 2023: Here are the top 10 most popular puppy names for the loving Staffordshire Bull Terrier 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Nov 2021, 09:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Staffordshire Bull Terrier names.

The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich.

1. Diesel

The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'.

2. Luna

Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.

3. Lola

The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Rocky is the fourth most common name with Staffordshire Bull Terrier owners. It shows the enduring popularity of the Rocky films, starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular American boxer.

4. Rocky

Rocky is the fourth most common name with Staffordshire Bull Terrier owners. It shows the enduring popularity of the Rocky films, starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular American boxer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

