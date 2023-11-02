If you’re poised to get a new Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Staffordshire Bull Terrier names.

1 . Diesel The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Luna Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Lola The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images