It’s one of the most popular film franchises of all time and there are no shortage of dog-owning Star Wars fans – as these popular pet names show.

Today is May the Fourth (be with you), which is now the date for an international celebration of everything to do with the Star Wars films and television spinoffs.

To celebrate we thought we’d look at the most popular dog names inspired by the sci-fi franchaise, whether it’s ‘Chew-bark-er’, or ‘Dog Vader’ (neither of which, sadly, make the top 10).

Pet insurance provider, Animal Friends, who have more than a million animals on their books, have analysed their internal data to see just how many British pets have a Star Wars-inspired name, and which prove to be the most popular.

And while some will be no surpise – with the likes of Yoda and Chewie making an appearance – Force fans might be shocked to see some of the notable absences, including Grogu, Jabba and Skywalker.

Here’s which names made the cut.

1 . Yoda Jedi Master Yoda - who trained Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force - is the most inspiration for Star Wars-themed pet names. Photo: ROBYN BECK Photo Sales

2 . Finn First played by John Boyega in The Force Awakens, Finn was a First Order Stormtrooper who went rogue to join the Resistance. He's a hero for a new generation of Star Wars fans - and an inspiration for pet owners looking for a name. Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie Photo Sales

3 . Obi Obi is the third most popular intergalactic dog name - inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, the legendary Jedi Master played by both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor. Photo: TIMOTHY CLARY Photo Sales

4 . Chewie Chewie - short for Chewbacca - comes (May the) fourth in the list. Labradoodles in particular look very much like the hairy fictional Wookie who was the co-pilot of the Millenium Falcon. Photo: LEON NEAL Photo Sales

