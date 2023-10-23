With dog ownership over lockdown reaching record levels, pup thefts are also on the up – so is your four-legged friend at risk?

The shocking number of thefts of dogs has reached an all-time high over the past two years as prices surged due to increased demand for pups.

Comparison site money.co.uk have revealed which types of dogs had been targeted by thieves most over the last five years, with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier the most likely to be taken.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Protect your dog from theft by ensuring it is microchipped, being vigilant when out and about, keeping your garden secure, being careful about who can see pictures posted on social media, and taking out adequate pet insurance (that will cover advertising costs if your pet goes missing). Here are the breeds at most risk of being stolen.

Read more:

1 . Chihuahua The Chihuahua's diminutive size perhaps makes it an easy target for criminals - with 163 stolen in the last five years. Photo: Canva Photo Sales

2 . Staffordshire Bull Terrier One of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, 367 Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been stolen in the last year. Photo: Canva Photo Sales

3 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is a favourite with thieves too - 149 of them have been taken from their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Pug Completing the top five of the most stolen dogs is the pug, with 97 taken in the last five years. Photo: Canva Photo Sales