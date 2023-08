These dog companions are never happier than when they are splashing around in the sea, a river, a lake or a loch – have a look at water-friendly pup breeds.

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And that soaring in demand has continued, according to the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you want a pup that is equally at home in the water as on land, then there are certain dogs that should top your wish list

Here are 10 of the breeds that are born to swim, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Labrador Retriever THe UK's most popular dog breed, the Labrador Retriever was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end.

2 . Otterhound An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water.

3 . Curly-Coated Retriever The cute hair which gives the Curly-Coated Retriever its name is ideal for maintaining body temperature on long swims. Like other retrievers they were used to collect felled birds from water.

4 . Portuguese Water Dog Another breed that has webbed feet perfect for swimming, the Portuguese Water Dog was used by fishermen to herd fish into nets and collect lost equipment from the sea.

