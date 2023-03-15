News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
42 minutes ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
45 minutes ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
These are the most intelligent breeds of dog that have both brains and beauty (sadly, this chess-playing Maltese isn't one of them).
These are the most intelligent breeds of dog that have both brains and beauty (sadly, this chess-playing Maltese isn't one of them).
These are the most intelligent breeds of dog that have both brains and beauty (sadly, this chess-playing Maltese isn't one of them).

The Intelligence of Dogs: These are the 10 most intelligent breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

As demand for puppies continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the breeds that have both brains and beauty – our list of genius dogs.

By David Hepburn
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT

If you, like many of us, want to welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

With 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, you should consider what matches well with your way of life.

For example, those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

If you are looking for a dog that’s as smart as it is adorable though, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you. Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs by looking at instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

So these are – officially – the top 10 brightest breeds of pooch.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Border Collie is the undisputed top dog when it comes to intelligence. Commonly utilised to herd sheep, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their intellect. They can learn a huge number of words and commands, and can turn their paw to a wide range of jobs and tasks.

1. Border Collie

The Border Collie is the undisputed top dog when it comes to intelligence. Commonly utilised to herd sheep, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their intellect. They can learn a huge number of words and commands, and can turn their paw to a wide range of jobs and tasks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Don't let their curly hair and cute demeanor fool you - Poodles have a razor-sharp brain second only to the Border Collie. All three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are hugely smart, making great service and therapy dogs.

2. Poodle

Don't let their curly hair and cute demeanor fool you - Poodles have a razor-sharp brain second only to the Border Collie. All three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are hugely smart, making great service and therapy dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Used for everything from drug detection to sniffing out explosives, the German Shepherd is another breed in the top tier of canine intelligence - understanding a new command after only five repititions and following the command at least 95 per cent of the time.

3. German Shepherd

Used for everything from drug detection to sniffing out explosives, the German Shepherd is another breed in the top tier of canine intelligence - understanding a new command after only five repititions and following the command at least 95 per cent of the time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the world's friendliest dogs is also one of the most intelligent. Golden Retrievers are perfect as seeing dogs and search-and-rescue dogs due to their obedience, big brains and dedication to tasks.

4. Golden Retriever

One of the world's friendliest dogs is also one of the most intelligent. Golden Retrievers are perfect as seeing dogs and search-and-rescue dogs due to their obedience, big brains and dedication to tasks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Facebook