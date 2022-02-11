From pups that have inherited a fortune from their besotted owners, to cats that can earn thousands with a single Instagram post, there are plenty of animals earning more than most humans could dream of.

In fact, some four-legged friends have entire business empires centred around them – selling merchandise, hosting live events, and appearing in adverts.

Cat friendly community All about Cats have created an ultimate list of the world’s wealthiest pets after studying their bank balances, investments, social data and instagram earnings.

Here are the world’s 10 highest earning and most influential pets.

1) Gunther (£370 million)

The world’s richest pet, a German shepherd known as Gunther VI, is owned by the Gunther Corporation who also manage the dog’s estate and fortune and through real estate investments have rocketed Gunther’s grandfather’s inherited fortune from a mere £59 million in 1992 to the £370 million reported today. It is no surprise that this lucky boy finds himself the richest pet in the world, five times richer than the runner-up on this list. To demonstrate his business ability and talent for real estate, it has been reported that Gunther has recently sold a mansion, formerly owned by Madonna, for £21 million in 2022. That’s one clever dog.

2) Nala Cat (£73 million)

Internet sensation Nala the Cat is estimated to be worth a cool £73.4million.

Our runner-up in this list is not our highest-earning influencer, but rather our premium cat food owner, Nala Cat, with a net worth of £73 million – an impressive £55 million ahead of the leading canine pet influencer.

3) Olivia Benson (£71 million)

At the number three spot is Olivia Benson, the best friend and companion of artist Taylor Swift, who asks the question: is Instagram celebrity really the most profitable profession for your pet? With a whopping £71 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

4) Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke (£22 million)

At number four are the pampered Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke, Oprah Winfrey’s pet dogs, each of whom has their own trust fund and as a collective are set to inherit £22 million when Oprah passes.

5) Jiffpom (£18 million)

Jiffpom is the highest earning canine pet influencer in the world. The Pomeranian is the most followed animal on social media, holds two Guinness World Records for his speed and has made a number of on-screen appearances, including in Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ music video.

6) Choupette (£13 million)

The world’s most fashionable cat, Choupette (French for ‘sweetie’) inherited her £13 million from the late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s. Choupette had two maids, regular manicures and appeared on the front cover of Vogue.

7) Pontiac (£4 million)

The late Betty White’s adopted Golden Retriever, will inherit £4 million after the recent loss of the American actress and comedian.

8) Doug the Pug (£1 million)

Doug the Pug lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his owner Leslie Mosier and has become an internet sensation – with over 13 million followers. He’s also the star of a Fall Out Boy music video, is a New York Times best-selling author, and stars in the Oscar nominated animated film ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’.

9) Tucker Budzyn (£1 million)

Golder Retriever Tucker Budzyn is a very good boy when it comes to social media – he (assisted by owners Mike and Courtney Budzyn) have more than 10 million followers on TikTok and 4.3 million subscribers on Youtube. Tucker was named the 2021 Pet Influencer of the Year.

10) Marutaro (£1 million)

Shiba Inu Marutaro’s owner started his pet’s Instagram account to spread love and happiness after the devastating 2011 Japanese earthquake. Since then he’s become of the most famous dogs in the world, with millions of followers waiting eagerly for his next post.

