The number of households with new puppies shot up during lockdown.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs just don’t get on well with cold weather.

These less hardy breeds will not thank you for long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures – in fact it might be very bad for their health – and might benefit from wearing a jacket to pop out for a winter walk.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that struggle in cold conditions.

1. Dachshund There's a reason why you often see Dachshunds in colourful winter attire - their short coats and tiny stature mean they hate the cold. Their short legs are also pretty unhelpful when it comes to anything more than a light smattering of snow. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Chihuahua The diminutive Chihuahua has very little in the way of protection against the cold - luckily they are so small you can easily tuck them away in your bag or jacket to keep them cozy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Greyhound A good winter jacket, and perhaps even warm protective booties, are ideally needed when taking a skinny greyhound out into wintery weather. They'll still be keen to get home to laze by the fire though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Doberman Many people are surprised to hear that the Doberman Pinscher isn't particularly tolerant to the cold - particularly since they can take pretty much anything else in their stride. Photo: Canva/Getty Images