The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Dalmatian – a breed with range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. What's in a name? The Dalmatian gets its name from the historical region of Dalmatia, in modern day Croatia, where the breed originated,.

2. A furry fingerprint No two Dalmatians have the same number or sizes of spots, meaning that they create a pattern unique to the dog, much like a human fingerprint.

3. Spotless pups Dalmatian puppies don't have the breed's unique spots when they're born. They start life pure white, developing the trademark spots by the time they are around four weeks old. They then continue to develop spots throughout their life.

4. Unique purpose In Regency England, the Dalmatian was bred to be a coach dog - tasked with running alongside carriages and protecting the horses and passengers from dangers including highwaymen. It earned them the nickname the Spotted Coach Dog.