News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Fact-checking myths about dogs.

These are 15 myths about adorable dogs that have been fact-checked by a vet - including why dogs wag their tails 🐶

Does one human year really equal seven dogs years, can canines see colour, and does a dry nose mean your pup is unwell?

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago

There are plenty of supposed ‘facts’ about our four-legged friends that are simply not true – or half true.

Veterinary expert Dr Linda Simon, from pet wellness brand Pooch & Mutt, has debunked 15 of the most common myths and misconceptions about our beloved pets.

Here’s what she had to say.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

1. Lying on their back means they want their belly rubbed

This is not always true. Whilst it is nice to think your dog is asking for a belly rub when laying on its back, it can actually be a sign of submission and anxiety. Often it means that they are worried & approaching them could make them worry more. Much like the tail wagging, keep an eye on the type of body language that is displayed alongside this to better gauge how they are feeling, and how you should or shouldn’t respond.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Dog saliva is full of good bacteria and helps heal wounds

This is absolutely not true and is something that far too many people believe. A dog's mouth is teeming with pathogenic bacteria and if they lick wounds, it is far more likely that they will become infected. Please, do not encourage your dogs to lick your wounds.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Tennis balls are great a great chew toy for dogs

Whilst most dogs love chasing, catching and playing with a tennis ball, as a chew toy, they are absolutely not great! I see many chipped and worn teeth from excessive tennis ball chewing and so I would recommend dog owners avoid giving them to their dogs. There are far better things to offer your dog if they like to chew things, such as dental sticks or split deer antlers. Save your tennis balls for a game of catch!

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. A wagging tail means your dog is happy/friendly

Yes and no. It depends on the other body language the wagging tail is accompanied by. If your dog is wagging their tail but is at the same time exhibiting tense or nervous body language, then this could be a sign of anxiety or even aggression. However, if your dog seems calm and relaxed and its tail is wagging, then yes, you have one happy pooch!

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Facebook