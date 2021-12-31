If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – according to the UK Kennel Club the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes soared over last year’s lockdown.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.
If you have teenaged children, a new pet dog can have a myriad of benefits, from helping them to relax and manage stress, to getting all-important exercise with a non-judgemental companion.
A perfect dog for a teenagers ideally should have a range of positive attributes – being friendly to ensure school friends are welcomed, of a suitable size for the family home, a breed that doesn’t need constant exercise while your teen is at school, and easily trained to avoid frustrating behavioural problems.
Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds most suitable for families with teenagers.
Read more: