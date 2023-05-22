News you can trust since 1871
Some dog breeds just need much more pampering than others.

These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog who need most grooming and baths - including the loving Border Collie 🐶

These puppy primadonnas can make wonderful pets, but also demand plenty of time-consuming attention, grooming and care.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Aug 2021, 15:20 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:37 BST

Dog ownership soared over the last three years according to the Kennel Club, as more people than ever before felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some pooches certainly need more care than others – from dogs that require regular professional grooming, to dogs that need constant stimulation to be happy.

If you don’t want a dog that is going to take up a huge amount of your time then there are certain breeds your should consider scoring off your list.

Here are the 10 highest-maintenance breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

The Puli is a Hungarian herding dog that has a thick corded coat that requires long periods of grooming to prevent its fur from becoming matted. If you are willing to put the time and effort in though, they make wonderful family pets.

1. Puli

The Puli is a Hungarian herding dog that has a thick corded coat that requires long periods of grooming to prevent its fur from becoming matted. If you are willing to put the time and effort in though, they make wonderful family pets. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another high-maintenance Hungarian, the Komondor has a coat that looks like dreadlocks, which need to be regularly separated and cleaned. They are a deeply loyal and protective breed.

2. Komodore

Another high-maintenance Hungarian, the Komondor has a coat that looks like dreadlocks, which need to be regularly separated and cleaned. They are a deeply loyal and protective breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

That beautiful white coat like a fluffy cloud comes at a cost - the Bichon Frise’s coat requires regular brishing and combing. To keep it perfect, a monthly trip to a professional groomer for scissoring and bathing is recommended.

3. Bichon Frise

That beautiful white coat like a fluffy cloud comes at a cost - the Bichon Frise's coat requires regular brishing and combing. To keep it perfect, a monthly trip to a professional groomer for scissoring and bathing is recommended. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Dogs that have hair, rather than fur, are always trickier to keep in good condition, and the active and intelligent Portuguese Water Dog is a case in point. Regular brushing, bathing, and trimming is a must for this breed.

4. Portuguese Water Dog

Dogs that have hair, rather than fur, are always trickier to keep in good condition, and the active and intelligent Portuguese Water Dog is a case in point. Regular brushing, bathing, and trimming is a must for this breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

