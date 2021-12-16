A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are more agile than others – able to perform tricks, jumps and tasks others would balk at.

These breeds are the ones that often appear in the winners lists of dog agility competitions, where pups are challenged to complete complex obstacle courses.

Here are the 10 most agile breeds of dog.

Read more:

1. Border Collie The ultimate dog when it comes to agility has to be the Border Collie. They have been bred to herd sheep and the same skills - along with their extreme intelligence - mean that they will tear around an agility course without a second thought. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Jack Russell Terrier The Jack Russell Terrier is one of the most energetic breeds of dog you can find - seemingly impossible to tire out. It makes them a natural fit to whizz around agility courses, with their tiny frames meaning there's plenty of room for them to squeeze through the tightest of obstacles. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Australian Shepherd Australian Shepherds are particularly good at the growing sport of flyball - where dogs race over a line of hurdles to collect a ball before running back to their owners. It's another intelligent herding breed that has no problem coping with complex commands. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Australian Kelpie The Australian's love of sport seems to extend to their canines. The Australian Kelpie is another dog from Down Under that excel at agility sports - being athletic and having a deep need to please their owner. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales