A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

If you are looking to get involved in the competitive world of dogs shows, however, there are certain breeds that are tried and tested rosette winners.

Here are the 10 most successful breeds of all time at the world’s greatest dog show – Crufts.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more

1. English Cocker Spaniel If you want the best chance of winning Best in Show then history tells us the English Cocker Spaniels is your best shot. They have won the title on a remarkable seven occasions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Irish Setter Three breeds have won Crufts on four occasions since the competition was opened to all breeds in 1886 (for five years prior to this, the show was only for terriers). The first is the gorgeous Irish Setter with their eye-catching mahogany red coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Standard Poodle The second Crufts quadruple winner is the Standard Poodle - the largest of the three individual Poodle breeds. With their immaculately-groomed coats, Poodles are perhaps many people's idea of a perfect show dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Welsh Terrier The last of the four-time champs is the Welsh Terrier. Sadly this is a dog you will see fairly rarely - it is now classed as a vulnerable native dog breed by the Kennel Club after a steep drop in popularity. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales