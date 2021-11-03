Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.
There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.
Here are 10 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.
