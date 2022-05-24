These are the UK's favourite scrappy and independent terriers.

These are the UK's 10 most popular breeds of adorable Terrier dog - including the loving Scottish Terrier

Scrappy, independent and with big personalities, a terrier can make a terrific and energetic family pet.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:22 am

Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent in the last couple of years according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is determined, brave and independent, then it’s worth considering a breed from the Terrier Group.

These are the 10 most popular terrier dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations in 2020.

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

There's no doubting the UK's top dog for terriers. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier had a healthy 5.010 registrations last year.

2. Border Terrier

Named after the Scotland-England border where it originated, the plucky Border Terrier has 4,587 Kennel Club registrations, putting it in second place.

3. Bull Terrier

1,502 Kennel Club registrations in 2020 are enough to make the Bull Terrier third most popular dog in their group.

4. West Highland White Terrier

The West Highland White Terrier had 1,460 registrations in 2020, putting them in fourth spot. Commonly known as Westies, they need plenty of exercise to thrive.

