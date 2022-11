While these dog breeds can make wonderful pets, prospective pup owners should be aware that they have a tendency to be timid.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have a reputation for being timid, meaning they may be shy and unwilling to join in games with other dogs, or welcome strangers to your home.

Here are the 10 most timid breeds of dog according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Akita Inu The Akita Inu is an unusual breed of dog in that they often like to even keep their distance from their owners. They are very independent, not keen on cuddles, and can react with genuine fear when a stranger approaches. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Papillon Papillons are naturally shy around strangers and will tend to go and lie where they feel safest when you have visitors. It's nothing to worry about and they will become more sociable when they get used to the person. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Great Dane Another gentle giant that doesn't tend to be very sociable is the Great Dane. They can be as shy as they are big and their perfect ides of company is their owner - and nobody else. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Vizsla Vizsla's are large dogs that have been bred to hunt - so it's perhaps surprising that they can be very shy and timid if not widely socialised at a young age. Photo: Canva/Getty Images