You might not be able to get your dog to actually use the toilet, but some breeds soon learn they have to wait until they are outside.

Toilet Training Dogs 2025: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that are easiest to toilet train - including the loving Labrador

By David Hepburn
Published 29th Dec 2021, 12:09 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:54 BST
If you value your carpets then these are the dogs that will take their business outside with little in the way of training.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels and around one-in-three households now contains at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring that their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowning to go outside to relieve themselves.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easiest to house train.

The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats.

1. Boston Terrier

The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Doberman Pinscher is a naturally fastidious and neat breed, so toilet training is something that they seem bred for. Most Dobermans will be house broken within a matter of days.

2. Doberman Pinscher

The Doberman Pinscher is a naturally fastidious and neat breed, so toilet training is something that they seem bred for. Most Dobermans will be house broken within a matter of days. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

You are unlikely to bump into the rare Japanese Kai Ken dog breed in the UK, but if you did it would have immaculate toilet ettiquette. This breed learns commands quickly and loves to be praised for following them.

3. Kai Ken

You are unlikely to bump into the rare Japanese Kai Ken dog breed in the UK, but if you did it would have immaculate toilet ettiquette. This breed learns commands quickly and loves to be praised for following them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside.

4. Australian Shepherd

A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

