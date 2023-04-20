News you can trust since 1871
Lassie attends the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary Gala.

Top Acting Dogs: These are the 13 breeds of adorable dog that have starred in most films and TV shows - including the German Shepherd 🐶

Canines have always played a crucial role in film and television history – from our favourite (101) animated dog to pups in peril in Hollywood tearjerkers.

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Dec 2021, 15:47 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

But some dog breeds make more movies than others, whether it’s canine celebrities Rin Tin Tin and Lassie, to the uncanny CGI of Cruella and Call of the Wild.

Pet insurance experts Protect My Paws used Internet Movie Database (IMDb) to identify the breeds that have appeared in the most films and TV shows of the past century, and some of the results may surprise you.

So, what dogs are the cinematic version of The Rock or Jennifer Lawrence – sure to sell tickets and get people streaming films at home?

Here are the 13 breeds of dog that have have the most starring roles on the big and small screen.

Read more:

With 562 film and television credits, the German Shepherd has twice as many appearances as any other breed. Big starring roles include in the K-9 series and I Am Legend.

1. German Shepherd

With 562 film and television credits, the German Shepherd has twice as many appearances as any other breed. Big starring roles include in the K-9 series and I Am Legend. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

With 209 credited screen roles, the charismatic poodle comes third on our list. Notable screen appearances include in Breakfast at Tiffany's, April in Paris and The Manchurian Candidate.

2. Poodle

With 209 credited screen roles, the charismatic poodle comes third on our list. Notable screen appearances include in Breakfast at Tiffany's, April in Paris and The Manchurian Candidate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The second most starry pooch, with 284 appearances, is the bulldog - which was the most popular dog in Hollywood in the 1940s. Perhaps the most famous Bulldog is Spike, who appears in numerous Tom & Jerry cartoons.

3. Bulldog

The second most starry pooch, with 284 appearances, is the bulldog - which was the most popular dog in Hollywood in the 1940s. Perhaps the most famous Bulldog is Spike, who appears in numerous Tom & Jerry cartoons. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Doberman Pinscher is a bit of an action star and has clocked up 176 roles on the big and small screen. They include Father of the Bride, Hugo, The Invisible Man and True Lies.

4. Doberman Pinscher

The Doberman Pinscher is a bit of an action star and has clocked up 176 roles on the big and small screen. They include Father of the Bride, Hugo, The Invisible Man and True Lies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

