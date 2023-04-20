News you can trust since 1871
Top Afghan Hound Facts: Here are 10 fascinating dog facts you should know about the loving Afghan breed 🐕

Afghan hounds are one of the most elegant breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the stunning Afghan Hound?

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Jan 2022, 15:39 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

Since the the pandemic of 2020, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting soaring dog ownership.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Afghan Hound – they are one of the most beautiful breeds and can make loving pets.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about Afghans.

As its name would suggest, the Afghan hound was originally bred in Afghanistan where it was used as a hunter in the country's rolling hills - pursuing everything from gazelles to leopards.

1. A talented hunter

As its name would suggest, the Afghan hound was originally bred in Afghanistan where it was used as a hunter in the country's rolling hills - pursuing everything from gazelles to leopards.

Afghans are known by a range of other names - including Tazi Spay, Tazi, Balkh Hound, Baluchi Hound, Barakzai Hound, Shalgar Hound, Kabul Hound, Galanday Hound or the African Hound.

2. A dog of many names

Afghans are known by a range of other names - including Tazi Spay, Tazi, Balkh Hound, Baluchi Hound, Barakzai Hound, Shalgar Hound, Kabul Hound, Galanday Hound or the African Hound.

There are at least 13 types of Afghan known in Afghanistan - experts can tell which part of the country a dog comes from just by looking at them.

3. 13 varieties

There are at least 13 types of Afghan known in Afghanistan - experts can tell which part of the country a dog comes from just by looking at them.

Afghan Hounds have taken the Best in Show title at Crufts on two occasions. Montravia Kaskarak Hitari, owned by Pauline Gibbs, was triumphant in 1983, followed by Viscount Grant, owned by Chris and Julie Amoo, four years later.

4. Showdogs

Afghan Hounds have taken the Best in Show title at Crufts on two occasions. Montravia Kaskarak Hitari, owned by Pauline Gibbs, was triumphant in 1983, followed by Viscount Grant, owned by Chris and Julie Amoo, four years later.

