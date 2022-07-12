The UK’s leading pregnancy and parenting destination baby resource Babycentre has unveiled their most popular names for babies for the first half of 2022 – according to their membership of nearly one million parents across Britain.

For newborn boys, the top two names remain the same from last year but one of the big winners is Jack – the most popular name in Scotland – which soared six places to take third place from Oliver.

Other names rising up the ranks include Zayn (up 46 places to 14), Kai (up 43 places to 25), and Ali (up 33 places to 31).

Meanwhile, names falling down the chart include Michael (down 34 places to 74), Hunter (down 23 places to 90), and Reggie (down 22 places to 88).

Here are the 13 most popular names for bouncing baby boys - and what they mean.

1. Muhammad Muhammad was the most popular name in the UK in 2021 and remains so for the first half of 2022. It is an Arabic given male name, literally meaning 'Praiseworthy'.

2. Noah Noah also retains it's popularity from last year - remaining in second place. The Biblical name comes from the Hebrew 'Noach' which means 'rest' or 'repose'.

3. Jack Jack takes the final podium position, coming in third. The name is another Biblical offering, meaning 'God is Gracious'.

4. Theo Theo is the fourth most popular boy's name of the year so far. It comes from the Greek language and means 'God's gift'.