The most popular girl baby names for the first six months of 2022 have been revealed.

Top British Girl Baby Names: Here are the 13 most popular female baby names in the UK for the first half of 2022

If you are looking for inspiration to name the latest addition to your family – look no further.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:14 pm

The UK’s leading pregnancy and parenting destination baby resource Babycentre has unveiled their most popular names for babies for the first half of 2022 – according to their membership of nearly one million parents across Britain.

For newborn girls, there’s a new number one, while Olivia – the most popular girl’s name in Scotland – drops from first to third place.

Other names rising up the ranks include Esme (up 49 places to 31), Harper (up 26 places to 28), and Eden (up 323 places to 69).

Meanwhile, names falling down the chart include Scarlett (down 47 places to 97), Mila (down 31 places to 48), and Eva (down 27 places to 67).

Here are the 13 most popular names for bouncing baby girls - and what they mean.

Read more:

Baby names 2020: Scotland's most newborn names from the last year revealed including Isla, Olivia and Noah

Raising a child takes a village - Janet Christie's Mum's the Word

1. Lily

Lily takes top spot for the first time.as the most popular girl's baby name in the UK. It is an English name, coming from the flower of the same name, and signifying 'purity and innocence'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Sophia

Retaining its second position from 2021 is Sophia. It is a classic Greek name meaning 'wisdom'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Olivia

Olivia loses the top spot it claimed in 2021, but remains in the top three. It comes from the Latin 'oliva', meaning an olive or olive tree, and is seen as a symbol of peace.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Amelia

Amelia was the fourth most popular girl baby name for the first six months of 2022. The name is of Latin origin, coming from 'Amal' which means 'industriousness' and 'fertility'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Baby namesScotlandEden
Next Page
Page 1 of 4