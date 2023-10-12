News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Looking for inspiration to name your new Bulldog puppy?Looking for inspiration to name your new Bulldog puppy?
Looking for inspiration to name your new Bulldog puppy?

Top Bulldog Dog Names 2023: Here are the 10 most popular puppy names for the loving Bulldog 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Bulldog pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 15th Nov 2021, 15:29 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Bulldog names.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Dogs That Get Lonely: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular name for an English Bulldog is Winston - named after the Prime Minister who led Britain during the Second World War. Winston Churchill actually had a pet Bulldog, called Dodo.

1. Winston

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular name for an English Bulldog is Winston - named after the Prime Minister who led Britain during the Second World War. Winston Churchill actually had a pet Bulldog, called Dodo. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The second most popular Bulldog name is Churchill - again inspired by arguably the UK's most famous Prime Minister, who was himself nicknamed the British Bulldog during the war years.

2. Churchill

The second most popular Bulldog name is Churchill - again inspired by arguably the UK's most famous Prime Minister, who was himself nicknamed the British Bulldog during the war years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The third most popular Bulldog name is Buster. It's a name that originated in the USA and means 'tough guy'.

3. Buster

The third most popular Bulldog name is Buster. It's a name that originated in the USA and means 'tough guy'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bentley is the fourth most popular name with Bulldog owners. It's a name that originated in England and means 'meadow with coarse grass'.

4. Bentley

Bentley is the fourth most popular name with Bulldog owners. It's a name that originated in England and means 'meadow with coarse grass'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook