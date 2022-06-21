Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) chiefs say this means that the UK now has 17 million pet-owning homes, with the majority owning either a cat or a dog – or both.

There are now around 12million pet cats in the UK, comprising a range of popular breeds.

Several studies have indicated that owning a pet has led to an improvement in mental health for people hit by Covid restrictions.

Of course, once you’ve decided to add feline friend to your family, there’s the tricky business of what to call your new ball of fur.

Insurance company GoCompare has carried out some research into the most popular cat names chosen over the pandemic.

Here are the top 10.

1. Luna Perhaps surprisingly, the most popular name for a new kitten over lockdown was also the most popular puppy name - Luna. It means 'moon' in Latin.

2. Milo Milo is the second most popular cat name in the UK. There's even a famous feline Milo - the titular kitty character in 1986 movie 'The Adventures of Milo and Otis'.

3. Simba It's perhaps no surprise that Simba is a popular choice since it's the name of one of the most well known Hollywood cat characters - the Lion King himself.

4. Nala Another Lion King character, Nala is the fourth most popular lockdown kitten name and was Simba's best friend. Another cat called Nala has an impressive 4.3million followers on Instagram.