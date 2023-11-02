News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Looking for inspiration to name your Dachshund?Looking for inspiration to name your Dachshund?
Looking for inspiration to name your Dachshund?

Dachshund Puppy Names 2023: These are the 10 most popular dog names for the adorable Dachshund 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Dachshund pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Oct 2021, 12:59 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:22 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Dachshund then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Dachshund names.

Read more:

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet.

1. Rollo

The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one',

2. Frank

The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one', Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds.

3. Coco

Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Completing the top 5 Dachshund names is Minnie. It's a Hebrew name meaning 'wished-for child'.

4. Minnie

Completing the top 5 Dachshund names is Minnie. It's a Hebrew name meaning 'wished-for child'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DachshundDogsDog ownersDog lovers