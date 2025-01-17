Many of us have welcomed new four-legged family members over the last few years, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

Many of the most sought-after dogs are pedigree, but crossbreeds have become increasingly popular in recent years, with several of the so-called ‘designer dogs’ commanding high puppy prices.

With wonderful portmanteux names, great personalities, and often boasting coats that shed very little hair, they can make the perfect family pets.

Here are 10 of the most popular and adorable crossbreed dogs.

1 . Labradoodle A cross of the UK's favourite dog, the Labrador Retriever, and the Poodle - the Labradoodle combines the former's wonderful personality with the latter's soft, hypoallergenic coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cockapoo The Cockapoo is another crossbreed that has the Poodle's beautiful low-shedding coat, this time mixed with a playful Cocker Spaniel. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Goldendoodle Goldendoodle owners get the best of both worlds, with the lovable and playful nature of a Golden Retriever and the intelligence and hypoallergenic coat of a Poodle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Cavachon A cross between Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Bichon Frise, the Cavachon inherits the former's affectionate and loyal nature and the latter's diminutive size and low-shed coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales