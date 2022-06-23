Needing inspiration to come up with a name for your new French Bulldog pup?

Top French Bulldog Puppy Names: These are the 10 most popular dog names for the loving French Bulldog 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new French Bulldog pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:35 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable French Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 French Bulldog names.

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. Rocco

Rocco heads the pack when it comes to names for French Bulldogs. It's an Itialian name that means 'rest'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Hugo

The second podium place for Frenchie names goes to Hugo. It's a name of Germanic origin that means 'mind'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Luna

Luna wins the bronze medal for French Bulldog names. It comes from Latin and means 'moon' - Luna was the Roman goddess of the moon.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Lola

The fourth most popular name for French Bulldogs is Lola. It may be a pretty name for a pretty dog, but it has a less-cheery meaning - 'sorrow' in Spanish.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3