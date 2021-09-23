A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has never been higher.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.
If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries all over the world – from Denmark to Costa Rica – and created the ultimate multi-national list of monikers for your mutt.
Here are their top 10 female names for dogs.
Read more:
Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.