1 . Loyal friends

Golden Retrievers are known for their loyalty. In 2002 a Golden Retriever called Orca was awarded the DSA Gold Medal, the highest award for outstanding bravery and dedication by an assistance dog, when he was just 17 months old. He spent hours successfully getting help for his owner who became trapped under her wheelchair in a water-filled ditch following an accident. Orca was also the first dog in the UK to be officially recognised as a carer, entitling him to an allowance for equipment and food. Photo: Canva/Getty Images