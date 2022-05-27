For those who are blind or partially sighted a dog isn’t just a pet - it can provide a level of independence and mobility that would otherwise be impossible. As well as helping their owner get around, guide dogs offer postitive psychological, social and physiological effects, giving a blind or partially sighted person confidence, friendship and security. It can truly be life-changing.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Only a select few breeds have the intelligence, patience and good nature required to carry out the complex job. So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best guide dogs.

1. Labrador Retriever Labrador Retrievers are the world's most popular dog and they have all the attributes required to also make the best guide dogs on the planet. There are several thousand working in the UK alone.

2. Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also be the case for their close cousin the Golden Retriever. This includes that they make great guide dogs, dedicated to their owner with a loving and relaxed personality.

3. German Shepherd The same attributes that make German Shepherds valued army, police and service dogs - intelligence, loyalty and adaptibility - means that they are a perfect partner for blind or partially sighted people.

4. Poodle Poodles may be better known as show dogs but they are one of the smartest dogs on the planet, as well as being very reliable a perfect combination for a guide dog. The standard size of Poodle, rather than the toy or miniature, are preferred.