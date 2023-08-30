News you can trust since 1871
Labrador Retrievers come in a range of colours but they all tend to be equally cute.
Top Labrador Facts 2023: These are 10 fascinating things you should know about the world's most popular dog - the loving Labrador 🐶

They’re the UK’s most popular breed of dog, but how much do you know about the loyal Lab?
By David Hepburn
Published 18th Aug 2021, 16:04 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labrador Retriever – they were the UK’s most popular pet in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Labradors are highly-intelligent, a trait exemplified by a service dog called Endal who found fame in the UK in the 2000s. Endal was able to respond to over 100 instructions and could carry out a large number of tasks for his owner - including picking items from supermarket shelves, operating buttons and switches, loading and emptying a washing machine, and withdrawing cash from an autoteller.

The average Labrador Retriever lives for 10-12 years, but some dogs have lived much longer. The oldest Lab on record was called Adjutant, who died in the UK on August 14, 1936, at the age of 27 years and 98 days. Only four dogs have ever lived longer.

The first dog to appear on the cover of Life magazine was a black Lab called 'Blind of Arden' in 1938. He was owned by Averell Harriman, who would become the 48th Governor of New York, and featured in the magazine after winning the title of 'Number 1 US Retriever' at a major American dog show.

The first Labrador Retriever was born in the UK at some point in the 1830s when St John's Water Dogs arrived in Britain on trading ships sailing between Canada and the port of Poole. Several members of the nobility, including the Earl of Malmesbury, the Duke of Buccleuch, and the Earl of Home bred them with hunting dogs to create the new breed.

