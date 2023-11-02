If you’re poised to get a new Labrador Retriever pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Labrador Retriever then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Labrador Retriever names.

Read more

1 . Bella Bella is the second top choice for Lab owners. It fits the breed very well indeed - meaning 'beautiful' in multiple languages, including Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Greek and Latin. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bailey Bailey tops the list of most popular Labrador Retriever names. It is an Old English name meaning 'bailiff' or ,berry clearing'. It was also the name of the doggy lead character in the film 'A Dog's Purpose'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Luna Meaning 'moon' in Latin, Luna is the fourth top pick of name for adorable Labrador puppies. In Roman mythology Luna was the moon goddess. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales