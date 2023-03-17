News you can trust since 1871
These are the pooches that make the best lapdogs.

Top Lapdogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make the best cuddly and snuggly lapdogs - including the loving Pug 🐕

If you are looking for a dog that will love nothing more than curling up on your lap for hours on end, these are the perfect breeds for you.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

While many dogs have been bred to carry out specific jobs – from hunting foxes to pulling sleds – others have simply been created to be perfect companions for humans.

Affectionate, calm, happy, gentle and eager to please, lapdogs have been around for centuries and are perfect for those seeking a dog that will happily curl up with you for hours.

Here are 10 of the breeds that make the best lapdogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

Named after King Charles II, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been one of the most popular breeds of lapdog since the 17th century, with a silky coat that's perfect for patting.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Named after King Charles II, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been one of the most popular breeds of lapdog since the 17th century, with a silky coat that's perfect for patting.

The Toy Poodle was bred specifically from the larger Standard Poodle to be a lapdog in the 18th century. They tend to bond particularly strongly with one person.

2. Toy Poodle

The Toy Poodle was bred specifically from the larger Standard Poodle to be a lapdog in the 18th century. They tend to bond particularly strongly with one person.

A dog that just loves to hang out with its owner, the Havanese was the lapdog of choice for wealthy Cuban families in the 18th century.

3. Havanese

A dog that just loves to hang out with its owner, the Havanese was the lapdog of choice for wealthy Cuban families in the 18th century.

Originating in China, the Pekinese was favoured by royalty of the Chinese Imperial Court to act as lap-warmers.

4. Pekinese

Originating in China, the Pekinese was favoured by royalty of the Chinese Imperial Court to act as lap-warmers.

