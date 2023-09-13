News you can trust since 1871
Top Miniature Schnauzer Dog Names 2023: These are the 10 most popular puppy namesfor loving Miniature Schnauzers 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Miniature Schnauzer pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Nov 2021, 11:43 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Miniature Schnauzer then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Miniature Schnauzer.

Here are their top 10 Miniature Schnauzer names.

Stanley tops the chart when it comes to Miniature Schnauzer names. It was also the name of Sheridan Smith's canine co-star in BBC television series Pooch Perfect.

1. Stanley

Stanley tops the chart when it comes to Miniature Schnauzer names. It was also the name of Sheridan Smith's canine co-star in BBC television series Pooch Perfect. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Second spot for Miniature Schnauzer names goes to Monty. It's a shortened version of the Anglo-Saxon name Montgomery, meaning 'of the mountain'.

2. Monty

Second spot for Miniature Schnauzer names goes to Monty. It's a shortened version of the Anglo-Saxon name Montgomery, meaning 'of the mountain'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Archie takes the final podium place for Miniature Schnauzer names. It's a Scottish name - short for Archibald - and means 'bold' or 'brave'.

3. Archie

Archie takes the final podium place for Miniature Schnauzer names. It's a Scottish name - short for Archibald - and means 'bold' or 'brave'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Old English name of Alfie is fourth most popular with Schnauzer owners. It means 'wise elf'.

4. Alfie

The Old English name of Alfie is fourth most popular with Schnauzer owners. It means 'wise elf'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

