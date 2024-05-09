They are a relatively rare breed in the UK, but how much do you know about the lovable Shiba Inu?They are a relatively rare breed in the UK, but how much do you know about the lovable Shiba Inu?
Top Shiba Inu Trivia 2024: These are 10 incredible facts you need to know about about the loving pedigree Shiba Inu dog breed 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Oct 2021, 11:07 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 16:03 BST
They’re one of the UK’s more unusual breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the loveable and loyal Shiba Inu pup?

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that sometimes appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Shiba Inu – they are one of the more unusual dogs to be seen in the UK’s parks but have a range of positive attributes that make them a great household pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Originally the Shiba Inu was bred as a hunting dog - flushing and chasing small game like birds and rabbits in the mountainous areas of the Chūbu region of Japan.

1. Useful dogs

Originally the Shiba Inu was bred as a hunting dog - flushing and chasing small game like birds and rabbits in the mountainous areas of the Chūbu region of Japan.

The origins of the name of the Shiba Inu are a mystery - other than 'Inu' meaning dog in Japanese. 'Shiba' means brushwood in Japanese so some think it may refer to the terrain where they were bred, while others believe it could refer to the colour of the dog's coat. Another theory is that it refers to an archaic use of shiba in Japan, when it simply meant 'little'.

2. What's in a name?

The origins of the name of the Shiba Inu are a mystery - other than 'Inu' meaning dog in Japanese. 'Shiba' means brushwood in Japanese so some think it may refer to the terrain where they were bred, while others believe it could refer to the colour of the dog's coat. Another theory is that it refers to an archaic use of shiba in Japan, when it simply meant 'little'.

The Doge meme, featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu, became a hugely popular internet meme 2013. The meme consists of a picture of a dog accompanied by multicolored text representing an inner monologue in broken English. It in turn led to the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies.

3. Many memed mutts

The Doge meme, featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu, became a hugely popular internet meme 2013. The meme consists of a picture of a dog accompanied by multicolored text representing an inner monologue in broken English. It in turn led to the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies.

Prior to World War II, there were three recognised types of Shibas - called the Mino, the Sanin, and the Shinshu - all named after the Japanese regions they came from. Today they have become one breed, incorporating facets of all three of the former types.

4. Three become one

Prior to World War II, there were three recognised types of Shibas - called the Mino, the Sanin, and the Shinshu - all named after the Japanese regions they came from. Today they have become one breed, incorporating facets of all three of the former types.

