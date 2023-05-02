Top Terriers: These are the 11 most popular breeds of adorable terrier dog in Britain - including the loving Jack Russell Terrier 🐕
It’s been a bumper few years for dog ownership, with more of us than ever before welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes – and our hearts.
One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.
And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club released this week.
In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – in increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.
Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.
It was also a good year for Terriers, with 24,499 registrations – up 34 per cent from the year before.
Almost every breed of Terrier showed an increase of ownership, with big jumps for the likes of the Glen of Imaal Terrier, with a 130 per cent increase in popularity, and the Bull Terrier which saw registrations soar by 62 per cent.
Here are the 11 breeds of Terrier that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.
