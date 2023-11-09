Top UK Dog Female Names: These are the 10 most popular girl puppy names in the UK - including lovely Luna 🐶
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.
If you’re struggling, pet sitter and dog walker network www.rover.com have researched the most popular dog names in the UK.
Here are their top 10 female names for dogs in Britain.
