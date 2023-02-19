News you can trust since 1871
These have been the most popular breeds of cat over lockdown.

Trendiest Cats: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of lovable cat in Britain - including the adorable Ragdoll

Pet ownership has soared over the global pandemic, with an estimated 11 per cent of UK homes having taken on new animals each year.

By David Hepburn
3 hours ago

The Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) chiefs say this means that the UK now has 17 million pet-owning homes, with the majority owning either a cat or a dog – or both.

There are now around 12million pet cats in the UK, with a whole range of breeds prized by feline fans.

Here are the 10 most popular breeds according to price comparison site GoCompare.

1. Domestic shorthair

Britain's most popular cat by quite some distance is the humble domestic shorthair, or Moggie. What these crossbreeds lack in pedigree they more than make up for in friendliness, easy nature and general good health.

2. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll has been the UK's second most popular cat since March 2020. Originally bred in America, this breed has striking blue eyes and a silky-soft coat.

3. Bengal

An attractive breed created from hybrids of the spotted Egyptian Mau and the Asian Leopard Cat, the Bengal cat is the UK's third favourite.

4. British Shorthair

Fourth on our list is the British Shorthair. This popular cat can come in a range of colours and are generally friendly companions who love a cuddle.

