Trendy Small Dogs UK 2022: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable samll dog in Britain - including the loving French Bulldog 🐶
With dog ownership surging over lockdown, here are the most popular breeds of small and snuggly pups in the UK.
Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw pedigree dog ownership soar.
When looking for a new pet dog there are many options to choose from, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.
Small dogs are ideal for those with smaller homes, need less exercise, are easier to groom, and tend to live on average longer than large dogs.
Perhaps because of these reasons, several of the more diminutive breeds of pooches appear near the top of the Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs.
Here are the top 10 most popular breeds of small dog.
Read more:
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club