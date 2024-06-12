Trendy Terriers 2024: Here are the 11 most popular breeds of terrier dog - including the loving Jack Russell Terrier 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 24th Jun 2022, 10:50 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 15:21 BST
It’s been a bumper few years for dog ownership, with more of us than ever before welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.

In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – in increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

It was also a good year for Terriers, with 24,499 registrations – up 34 per cent from the year before.

Almost every breed of Terrier showed an increase of ownership, with big jumps for the likes of the Glen of Imaal Terrier, with a 130 per cent increase in popularity, and the Bull Terrier which saw registrations soar by 62 per cent.

Dog Aggression: These are the 10 most naturally aggressive breeds of adorable dog - including the snappy Chihuahua

Here are the 11 breeds of Terrier that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.

Read more:

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Related topics:TerriersFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.