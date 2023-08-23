Scrappy, independent and with big personalities, a terrier can make a terrific and energetic family pet.

Dog ownership soared during the global pandemic according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is determined, brave and independent, then it’s worth considering a breed from the Terrier Group.

These are the 10 most popular terrier dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations.

1 . Staffordshire Bull Terrier There's no doubting the UK's top dog for terriers. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier had a healthy 5.010 registrations last year.

2 . Border Terrier Named after the Scotland-England border where it originated, the plucky Border Terrier has 4,587 Kennel Club registrations, putting it in second place.

3 . West Highland White Terrier The West Highland White Terrier had 1,460 registrations in 2020, putting them in fourth spot. Commonly known as Westies, they need plenty of exercise to thrive.

4 . Bull Terrier 1,502 Kennel Club registrations in 2020 are enough to make the Bull Terrier third most popular dog in their group.