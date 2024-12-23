A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.
Around one-in-three UK households now including a four-legged friend.
There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
Dog Bed Buddies: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog to share a bed with - including the loving Poodle
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.
If you are looking for a dog that is determined, brave and independent, then it’s worth considering a breed from the Terrier Group.
These are the 10 most popular terrier dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations.
Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever
Read more:
Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador
Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.