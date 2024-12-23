These are the UK's favourite scrappy and independent terriers.These are the UK's favourite scrappy and independent terriers.
Trendy Terriers: These are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable Terrier dog - including the loving Jack Russell 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 6th Aug 2021, 16:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 16:22 GMT

Scrappy, independent and with big personalities, a terrier can make an energetic and fun pet dog.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

Around one-in-three UK households now including a four-legged friend.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is determined, brave and independent, then it’s worth considering a breed from the Terrier Group.

These are the 10 most popular terrier dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations.

Named after the Scotland-England border where it originated, the plucky Border Terrier has 4,587 Kennel Club registrations, putting it in second place.

1. Border Terrier

Named after the Scotland-England border where it originated, the plucky Border Terrier has 4,587 Kennel Club registrations, putting it in second place. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

1,502 Kennel Club registrations in 2020 are enough to make the Bull Terrier third most popular dog in their group.

2. Bull Terrier

1,502 Kennel Club registrations in 2020 are enough to make the Bull Terrier third most popular dog in their group. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

There's no doubting the UK's top dog for terriers. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier had a healthy 5.010 registrations last year.

3. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

There's no doubting the UK's top dog for terriers. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier had a healthy 5.010 registrations last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Bred to chase small game from their burrows, the Wire Fox Terrier is known for its intelligence and high energy levels. There were 485 registrations last year, giving them a top five spot.

4. Wire Fox Terrier

Bred to chase small game from their burrows, the Wire Fox Terrier is known for its intelligence and high energy levels. There were 485 registrations last year, giving them a top five spot. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

