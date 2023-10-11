News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Vets know to look out for particular health conditions when it comes to particular breeds of dog.Vets know to look out for particular health conditions when it comes to particular breeds of dog.
Vets know to look out for particular health conditions when it comes to particular breeds of dog.

Unhealthy Dogs 2023: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable but sickly dog likely to need most vet visits - including the loving Labrador 🐶

These pups can all make wonderful family pets, but they have medical issues specific to the breed that owners need to be aware of.
By David Hepburn
Published 25th Aug 2021, 15:04 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thought that goes into choosen your pawfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are predisposed to certain health conditions which, in some cases, may shorten their life.

This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – in fact some are amongst the most popular and loved dog breeds in the UK – but it’s important to know that there are potential issues so you know what symptoms to look out for so you can make sure your pooch gets the best possible early treatment.

Here are 10 of the breeds that suffer from the worst health problems, according to the Kennel Club.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Basset Hounds are utterly adorable but are prone to a range of joint issues, digestive issues including bloating and the serious blood clotting condition Von Willebrand. Taking out health insurance on this breed is essential and regular vet visits for checkups recommended.

1. Bassett Hound

Basset Hounds are utterly adorable but are prone to a range of joint issues, digestive issues including bloating and the serious blood clotting condition Von Willebrand. Taking out health insurance on this breed is essential and regular vet visits for checkups recommended. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Owners of friendly and loyal Cocker Spaniels should be aware that their pet is susceptible to a range of health issues, including a variety of orthopaedic issues, epilepsy, heart disease and liver disease.

2. Cocker Spaniel

Owners of friendly and loyal Cocker Spaniels should be aware that their pet is susceptible to a range of health issues, including a variety of orthopaedic issues, epilepsy, heart disease and liver disease. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Obtaining a German Shepherd from a good breeder should hopefully minimise the risk of getting a dog with hip dysplasia - a painful condition that affects puppies that can be prevented through careful screeninig. German Shepherds are also more likely to develop cataracts, cardiomyopathy, and skin allergies than most other breeds.

3. German Shepherd

Obtaining a German Shepherd from a good breeder should hopefully minimise the risk of getting a dog with hip dysplasia - a painful condition that affects puppies that can be prevented through careful screeninig. German Shepherds are also more likely to develop cataracts, cardiomyopathy, and skin allergies than most other breeds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pugs are brachycephalic dogs (flat-faced) meaning they are liable to develop health issues that others are not - particularly breathing problems. These bundles of fur can also have problems with dermatitis and eye infections.

4. Pug

Pugs are brachycephalic dogs (flat-faced) meaning they are liable to develop health issues that others are not - particularly breathing problems. These bundles of fur can also have problems with dermatitis and eye infections. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook