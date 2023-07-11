They may be terrific at carrying out useful tasks, but working dog breeds can also make terrific family puppies and pets.

Dog ownership soared over the pandemic according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is intelligent, strong, watchful and alert, it’s worth looking at breeds in the Working Group.

These are the 10 most popular working dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations.

For all the latest dog news, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . Boxer There's no doubting the top dog in the UK when it comes to the Working Group. The Boxer is a German import that had 3,202 registrations last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dogue de Bordeaux The French Dogue de Bordeaux, also commonly known as the Bordeaux Mastiff, is a large powerful dog that is becoming increasingly popular in the UK. There were 1,500 registrations of the breed last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Great Dane A gentle giant, the Great Dane is one of the world's largest dogs, but thay have a very sweet nature and get on particularly well with children. A total of 772 were Kennel Club registered last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Rottweiler Known for being great guard dogs, the Rottweiller can also make for a surprisingly gentle and loving family dog. There were 2,050 registrations in 2020, putting them in second place for popularity in the Working Group. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3