Utility Dogs: Here are the 10 most popular adorable breeds of utility dog in the UK - including the loving Dalmation 🐶
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.
The Pastoral Group contains breeds that were originally bred for a specific working purpose that is no longer applicable today, along with dogs that simply do not qualify for any of the other six groups.
Pastoral dogs account for several of the most consistently popular breeds, with the French Bulldog currently vying with the Labrador Retriever for the title of Britain’s top dog.
These are the 10 most popular breeds of pastoral dog in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations.
Read more:
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador