One dog that often features on people’s canine wishlists is the West Highland Terrier – they are an instantly recognisable breed of dog that make loving family pets.
Since the pandemic hit, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting nearly an eight per cent rise in dog ownership.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about West Highland Terriers.
Read more:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.